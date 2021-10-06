JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPM stock opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

