JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $114.59 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,786,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,485. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

