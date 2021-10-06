JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 714,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,648,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $170.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $505.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

