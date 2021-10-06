JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 124,146 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.04% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $102,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 35,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,279. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

