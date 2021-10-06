JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,306,878 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.65% of Outset Medical worth $107,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,168. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 2,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,823. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.