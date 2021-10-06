JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 443,358 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.30% of StepStone Group worth $107,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,676,000 after acquiring an additional 265,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $643,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,760 shares of company stock worth $1,702,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 4,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

