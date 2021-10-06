JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 536,855 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 536,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $102,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,735. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

