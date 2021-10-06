JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,992,615 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.30% of MGIC Investment worth $105,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 44,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

