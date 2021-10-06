JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Fortis worth $104,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6,321.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 230,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 111.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 7,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

