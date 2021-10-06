JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 291.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of RenaissanceRe worth $112,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.23. 3,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

