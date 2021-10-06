JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

