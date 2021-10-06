JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,419,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.86% of Thor Industries worth $116,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,426. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.