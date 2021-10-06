JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 168,066 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.56% of Winnebago Industries worth $104,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

WGO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 8,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

