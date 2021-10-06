JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 379,130 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,604,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Ambev worth $112,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 789,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,806,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

