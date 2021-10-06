JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Fortinet worth $104,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,886,000 after acquiring an additional 241,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $299.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.