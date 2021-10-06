Julie Cooke Sells 987 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

