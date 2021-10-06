Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.25 ($1.21). 534,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,879,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Just Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.