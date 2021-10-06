JustBet Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $978,027.42 and approximately $6,564.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

