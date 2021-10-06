Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JUVAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 453,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Juva Life has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.65.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

