K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.15). Approximately 154,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 85,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.20 ($4.59).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of £232.38 million and a P/E ratio of 35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.05.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

