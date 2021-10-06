Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.16% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $316,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $4,133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALU opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

