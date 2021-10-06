Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $287,195.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kambria alerts:

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

