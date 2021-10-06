Kapil Agrawal Sells 2,342 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $15,286.72.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00.

Shares of POSH stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 419,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $4,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

