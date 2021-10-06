Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 81,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,999. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

