Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

NOW traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.03. 28,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

