Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $97,648.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00101050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.22 or 0.99834031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.08 or 0.06478681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

