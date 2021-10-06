Kattana (KTN) Price Tops $4.83 on Top Exchanges

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Kattana has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $61,959.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00008800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

