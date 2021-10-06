KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €85.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.