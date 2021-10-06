KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of KBR worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 17,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,234. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

