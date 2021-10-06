KDI Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 33,000 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KDI Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,808,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

