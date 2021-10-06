KDI Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. 6,002,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The stock has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

