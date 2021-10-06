KDI Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 28.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $330.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

