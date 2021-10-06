KDI Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.64. 26,320,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

