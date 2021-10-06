KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

AMZN traded up $41.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3,262.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,379.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3,364.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.