KDI Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.