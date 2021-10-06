KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 29,938 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 2.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 1,035,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,615. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

