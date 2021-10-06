Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $306.36 or 0.00555531 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $61.27 million and $8.30 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00225158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00102448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

