Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $4.62 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00008374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $399,306.76 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00229603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00101869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

