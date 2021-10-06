Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 400,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

