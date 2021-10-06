Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 12,279 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $19.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kelly Services, Inc

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

