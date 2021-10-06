Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 2,858 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 992,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

