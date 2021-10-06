Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.35% of Encompass Health worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

EHC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. 445,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,529. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.