Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 168,239 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises 1.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.73% of Wintrust Financial worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. 437,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.