Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,789 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.25% of TripAdvisor worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 1,627,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

