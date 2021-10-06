Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2,441.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,570 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 1.0% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Ventas worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,611. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

