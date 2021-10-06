Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 131,335 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 1.73% of Delek US worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 1,434,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,260. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

