Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 13,804 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.78% of Cabot worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cabot by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $8,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 224,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.