Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 14,310 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 1.0% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $762.32. 725,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.09. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

