Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 143,834 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 1.46% of Sleep Number worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 367,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

