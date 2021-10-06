Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 35,250 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of STAG Industrial worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 969,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.